← Company Directory
Locanabio
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Locanabio that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    We are creating a new class of precision medicines to treat a range of human genetic diseases. Locana's RNA-targeting technology platform allows us to precisely address these mutations on the level of RNA. By targeting RNA, our approach avoids the risk of off-target effects in DNA and is suited to address many diseases linked to dysfunctional processing of RNA. The wide range of potential indications is supported by the modularity of our RNA-targeting gene therapies which are composed of interchangeable components that provide exquisite control of specificity and activity. We are working hard to realize the potential of RNA-targeting gene therapy to treat a range of devastating illnesses.

    http://www.locanabio.com
    Website
    2016
    Year Founded
    75
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Locanabio

    Related Companies

    • Spotify
    • Databricks
    • Tesla
    • Netflix
    • Google
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources