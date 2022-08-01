We are creating a new class of precision medicines to treat a range of human genetic diseases. Locana's RNA-targeting technology platform allows us to precisely address these mutations on the level of RNA. By targeting RNA, our approach avoids the risk of off-target effects in DNA and is suited to address many diseases linked to dysfunctional processing of RNA. The wide range of potential indications is supported by the modularity of our RNA-targeting gene therapies which are composed of interchangeable components that provide exquisite control of specificity and activity. We are working hard to realize the potential of RNA-targeting gene therapy to treat a range of devastating illnesses.