Locals Human Resources Salaries

The average Human Resources total compensation in Poland at Locals ranges from PLN 172K to PLN 251K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Locals's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

PLN 198K - PLN 226K
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
PLN 172KPLN 198KPLN 226KPLN 251K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Locals?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Human Resources at Locals in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 251,272. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Locals for the Human Resources role in Poland is PLN 172,483.

