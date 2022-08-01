← Company Directory
Local Logic
    We’ve built a digital twin of cities, quantifying the built world using data and AI to interpret the $217T real estate market throughout the US and Canada. We believe Local Logic’s understanding of cities, from predicting macro development patterns to describing the micro experience of specific neighborhoods and sites, gives our users the ultimate edge. Local Logic delivers sophisticated location insights through webtools, APIs, one-click reports and data analytics platform depending on your needs.

    https://locallogic.co
    2015
    45
    $1M-$10M
