Loblaw Digital
  • Salaries
  • Technical Program Manager

  • All Technical Program Manager Salaries

Loblaw Digital Technical Program Manager Salaries

The median Technical Program Manager compensation in Canada package at Loblaw Digital totals CA$128K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Loblaw Digital's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/26/2025

Median Package
company icon
Loblaw Digital
Technical Project Manager
Toronto, ON, Canada
Total per year
CA$128K
Level
Technical Program Manager I
Base
CA$128K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
7 Years
What are the career levels at Loblaw Digital?

CA$222K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Technical Program Manager at Loblaw Digital in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$162,653. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Loblaw Digital for the Technical Program Manager role in Canada is CA$132,984.

Other Resources