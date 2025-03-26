← Company Directory
Loblaw Digital
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Loblaw Digital Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Canada at Loblaw Digital ranges from CA$93K per year for Software Engineer I to CA$168K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$155K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Loblaw Digital's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/26/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
(Entry Level)
CA$93K
CA$91.3K
CA$0
CA$1.7K
Software Engineer II
CA$139K
CA$130K
CA$0
CA$8.5K
Senior Software Engineer
CA$168K
CA$152K
CA$246.9
CA$15.6K
Staff Software Engineer
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Add CompCompare Levels

CA$222K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CA$41.6K+ (sometimes CA$416K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute
What are the career levels at Loblaw Digital?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Backend Software Engineer

Machine Learning Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Loblaw Digital in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$206,291. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Loblaw Digital for the Software Engineer role in Canada is CA$155,045.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Loblaw Digital

Related Companies

  • Just Eat
  • Sephora
  • Asurion
  • Jane
  • Clearco
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources