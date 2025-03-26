Software Engineer compensation in Canada at Loblaw Digital ranges from CA$93K per year for Software Engineer I to CA$168K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$155K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Loblaw Digital's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/26/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
CA$93K
CA$91.3K
CA$0
CA$1.7K
Software Engineer II
CA$139K
CA$130K
CA$0
CA$8.5K
Senior Software Engineer
CA$168K
CA$152K
CA$246.9
CA$15.6K
Staff Software Engineer
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
