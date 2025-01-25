← Company Directory
Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group Security Software Engineer Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Lloyds Banking Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

The highest paying salary package reported for a Security Software Engineer at Lloyds Banking Group in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £97,747. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lloyds Banking Group for the Security Software Engineer role in United Kingdom is £55,090.

