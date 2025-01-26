← Company Directory
Lloyds Banking Group
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • Greater London Area

Lloyds Banking Group Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Greater London Area

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Greater London Area package at Lloyds Banking Group totals £80K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Lloyds Banking Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Median Package
company icon
Lloyds Banking Group
Software Engineer
London, EN, United Kingdom
Total per year
£80K
Level
Software Engineer
Base
£80K
Stock (/yr)
£0
Bonus
£0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
8 Years
What are the career levels at Lloyds Banking Group?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £23.7K+ (sometimes £237K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Lloyds Banking Group in Greater London Area sits at a yearly total compensation of £130,974. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lloyds Banking Group for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Greater London Area is £56,238.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Lloyds Banking Group

Related Companies

  • HSBC
  • U.S. Bank
  • Citizens Bank
  • Macquarie Group
  • Northern Trust
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources