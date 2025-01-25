← Company Directory
Lloyds Banking Group
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • Greater Hyderabad Area

Lloyds Banking Group Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Hyderabad Area

The median Software Engineer compensation in Greater Hyderabad Area package at Lloyds Banking Group totals ₹1.15M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Lloyds Banking Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Median Package
company icon
Lloyds Banking Group
Software Engineer
Hyderabad, TS, India
Total per year
₹1.15M
Level
L3
Base
₹1.11M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹40.5K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
2 Years
What are the career levels at Lloyds Banking Group?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.55M+ (sometimes ₹25.49M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Lloyds Banking Group in Greater Hyderabad Area sits at a yearly total compensation of £26,161. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lloyds Banking Group for the Software Engineer role in Greater Hyderabad Area is £10,336.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Lloyds Banking Group

Related Companies

  • HSBC
  • U.S. Bank
  • Citizens Bank
  • Macquarie Group
  • Northern Trust
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources