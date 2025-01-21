← Company Directory
Livesport
Livesport Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Czech Republic at Livesport ranges from CZK 1.4M to CZK 1.99M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Livesport's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

CZK 1.6M - CZK 1.87M
Czech Republic
CZK 1.4MCZK 1.6MCZK 1.87MCZK 1.99M
What are the career levels at Livesport?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Livesport in Czech Republic sits at a yearly total compensation of CZK 1,993,801. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Livesport for the Software Engineer role in Czech Republic is CZK 1,397,365.

