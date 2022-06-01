← Company Directory
Litera
Litera

Litera Salaries

Litera's salary ranges from $117,357 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager in United Kingdom at the low-end to $243,210 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Litera. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $185K
Product Designer
$131K
Product Manager
$117K

Sales
$243K
Software Engineering Manager
$197K
The highest paying role reported at Litera is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $243,210. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Litera is $185,000.

