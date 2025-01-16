← Company Directory
LITE-ON
LITE-ON Management Consultant Salaries

The average Management Consultant total compensation in Taiwan at LITE-ON ranges from NT$876K to NT$1.24M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for LITE-ON's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

NT$995K - NT$1.18M
Taiwan
Common Range
Possible Range
NT$876KNT$995KNT$1.18MNT$1.24M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at LITE-ON?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Management Consultant at LITE-ON in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$1,243,994. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at LITE-ON for the Management Consultant role in Taiwan is NT$876,205.

