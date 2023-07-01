← Company Directory
Liquid Media Group
    About

    Liquid Media Group Ltd. is a Vancouver-based company that offers business solutions for independent TV and content creators. They help these creators package, finance, deliver, and monetize their intellectual property globally. The company produces and distributes social impact-based film programming and curriculum through a subscription-based video-on-demand streaming service. They also operate an online video community for filmmakers to self-distribute content and a content recommendation platform for audiences to discover engaging movies and TV shows. Liquid Media Group Ltd. has a strategic partnership with Slated, Inc.

    https://liquidmediagroup.co
    Website
    1986
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

