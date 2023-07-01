← Company Directory
Lion Gaming Group
    Lion Gaming Group Inc. is a leading iGaming technology company that offers traditional and blockchain-based solutions for online sportsbooks and casinos. They provide white-label, turnkey, and API solutions for new and established iGaming operators worldwide. Their technology caters to both traditional and next-generation bettors, and they offer Provably Fair casino games and integration with Sportradar's odds feed and risk management systems. Lion Gaming Group also allows partners to accept wagers in fiat currency and various cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum. Visit their website for more information.

    https://liongaming.io
    Website
    2020
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

