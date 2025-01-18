← Company Directory
LinkedIn
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • San Francisco Bay Area

LinkedIn Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in San Francisco Bay Area

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in San Francisco Bay Area at LinkedIn ranges from $212K per year for IC2 to $584K per year for IC5. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for LinkedIn's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Apprentice Software Engineer
IC1(Entry Level)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
IC2
$212K
$148K
$50.5K
$13.2K
Senior Software Engineer
IC3
$287K
$185K
$84.5K
$18K
Staff Software Engineer
IC4
$456K
$237K
$186K
$33.8K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At LinkedIn, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at LinkedIn in San Francisco Bay Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $680,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at LinkedIn for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in San Francisco Bay Area is $465,750.

