Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in India at LinkedIn ranges from ₹4.35M per year for IC2 to ₹11.7M per year for IC4. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹7.46M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for LinkedIn's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Apprentice Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer
₹4.35M
₹2.89M
₹1.2M
₹262K
Senior Software Engineer
₹7.31M
₹4.29M
₹2.69M
₹329K
Staff Software Engineer
₹11.7M
₹5.82M
₹5.04M
₹835K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At LinkedIn, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)