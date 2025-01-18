← Company Directory
LinkedIn
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • Greater Bengaluru

LinkedIn Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Bengaluru

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Greater Bengaluru at LinkedIn ranges from ₹4.35M per year for IC2 to ₹11.7M per year for IC4. The median yearly compensation in Greater Bengaluru package totals ₹7.46M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for LinkedIn's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Apprentice Software Engineer
IC1(Entry Level)
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer
IC2
₹4.35M
₹2.89M
₹1.2M
₹262K
Senior Software Engineer
IC3
₹7.23M
₹4.24M
₹2.7M
₹294K
Staff Software Engineer
IC4
₹11.7M
₹5.82M
₹5.04M
₹835K
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At LinkedIn, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at LinkedIn in Greater Bengaluru sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹12,402,382. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at LinkedIn for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Greater Bengaluru is ₹6,732,220.

