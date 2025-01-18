← Company Directory
LinkedIn
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Data Engineer

  • San Francisco Bay Area

LinkedIn Data Engineer Salaries in San Francisco Bay Area

Data Engineer compensation in San Francisco Bay Area at LinkedIn totals $296K per year for IC3. The median yearly compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package totals $286K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for LinkedIn's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Apprentice Software Engineer
IC1(Entry Level)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
IC2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer
IC3
$296K
$175K
$104K
$17.5K
Staff Software Engineer
IC4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
View 4 More Levels
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At LinkedIn, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Engineer at LinkedIn in San Francisco Bay Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $463,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at LinkedIn for the Data Engineer role in San Francisco Bay Area is $285,900.

Other Resources