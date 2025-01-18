Backend Software Engineer compensation in Greater Bengaluru at LinkedIn ranges from ₹5.15M per year for IC2 to ₹11.95M per year for IC4. The median yearly compensation in Greater Bengaluru package totals ₹7.58M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for LinkedIn's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Apprentice Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer
₹5.15M
₹3.02M
₹1.88M
₹255K
Senior Software Engineer
₹7.7M
₹4.5M
₹2.84M
₹363K
Staff Software Engineer
₹11.95M
₹5.89M
₹5.51M
₹547K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)