Software Engineer compensation in San Francisco Bay Area at LinkedIn ranges from $148K per year for IC1 to $2.15M per year for IC7. The median yearly compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package totals $341K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for LinkedIn's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Apprentice Software Engineer
$148K
$111K
$29.7K
$7.2K
Software Engineer
$233K
$163K
$58.5K
$11.4K
Senior Software Engineer
$298K
$194K
$88.5K
$16K
Staff Software Engineer
$496K
$249K
$216K
$30.4K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At LinkedIn, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
