Software Engineer compensation in New York City Area at LinkedIn ranges from $163K per year for IC1 to $790K per year for IC5. The median yearly compensation in New York City Area package totals $299K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for LinkedIn's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Apprentice Software Engineer
$163K
$129K
$27.8K
$6.5K
Software Engineer
$226K
$154K
$60.3K
$12K
Senior Software Engineer
$306K
$193K
$98.2K
$15.7K
Staff Software Engineer
$454K
$224K
$211K
$19.8K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At LinkedIn, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
