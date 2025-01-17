Software Engineer compensation in India at LinkedIn ranges from ₹4.42M per year for IC1 to ₹20.41M per year for IC5. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹10.66M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for LinkedIn's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Apprentice Software Engineer
₹4.42M
₹2.65M
₹1.59M
₹178K
Software Engineer
₹5.51M
₹3.42M
₹1.87M
₹224K
Senior Software Engineer
₹8.33M
₹4.56M
₹3.48M
₹289K
Staff Software Engineer
₹13.87M
₹7.21M
₹5.83M
₹836K
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.55M+ (sometimes ₹25.52M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At LinkedIn, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
Included TitlesSubmit New Title