Software Engineer compensation in Greater Los Angeles Area at LinkedIn ranges from $191K per year for IC2 to $422K per year for IC4. The median yearly compensation in Greater Los Angeles Area package totals $243K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for LinkedIn's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Apprentice Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$191K
$150K
$37.1K
$3.6K
Senior Software Engineer
$258K
$172K
$78.7K
$7.4K
Staff Software Engineer
$422K
$233K
$160K
$28.3K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At LinkedIn, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
