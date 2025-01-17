Sales compensation in San Francisco Bay Area at LinkedIn ranges from $102K per year for L1 to $244K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package totals $176K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for LinkedIn's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$82.2K
$71K
$3K
$8.2K
L2
$152K
$122K
$6.1K
$23.9K
L3
$172K
$133K
$18.8K
$20.5K
L4
$177K
$167K
$10K
$0
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At LinkedIn, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)