Sales compensation in Ireland at LinkedIn ranges from €82.7K per year for L1 to €164K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in Ireland package totals €120K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for LinkedIn's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
€62K
€54.4K
€3.4K
€4.2K
L2
€75.3K
€74.2K
€1K
€0
L3
€72.7K
€66.3K
€6.4K
€0
L4
€122K
€105K
€14K
€2.8K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At LinkedIn, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)