  • Salaries
  • Sales

  • All Sales Salaries

  • Greater Dublin Area

LinkedIn Sales Salaries in Greater Dublin Area

Sales compensation in Greater Dublin Area at LinkedIn ranges from €82.7K per year for L1 to €164K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in Greater Dublin Area package totals €120K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for LinkedIn's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
€62K
€54.4K
€3.4K
€4.2K
L2
€75.3K
€74.2K
€1K
€0
L3
€72.7K
€66.3K
€6.4K
€0
L4
€122K
€105K
€14K
€2.8K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At LinkedIn, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



Included Titles

Account Executive

Account Manager

Sales Development Representative

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales at LinkedIn in Greater Dublin Area sits at a yearly total compensation of €164,418. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at LinkedIn for the Sales role in Greater Dublin Area is €78,006.

Other Resources