LinkedIn Project Manager Salaries in Greater London Area

The median Project Manager compensation in Greater London Area package at LinkedIn totals £67.7K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for LinkedIn's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Program Manager
London, EN, United Kingdom
Total per year
£67.7K
Level
L3
Base
£67.7K
Stock (/yr)
£0
Bonus
£0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at LinkedIn?

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At LinkedIn, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at LinkedIn in Greater London Area sits at a yearly total compensation of £89,766. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at LinkedIn for the Project Manager role in Greater London Area is £67,591.

