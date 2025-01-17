All Product Manager Salaries
Product Manager compensation in San Francisco Bay Area at LinkedIn ranges from $203K per year for APM to $866K per year for Director. The median yearly compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package totals $435K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for LinkedIn's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Product Manager
$203K
$140K
$46.6K
$16.3K
Product Manager
$302K
$188K
$95.9K
$18.8K
Senior Product Manager
$443K
$222K
$188K
$33.7K
Principal Product Manager
$617K
$263K
$305K
$48.8K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At LinkedIn, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)