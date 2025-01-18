← Company Directory
LinkedIn
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • UX Designer

  • San Francisco Bay Area

LinkedIn UX Designer Salaries in San Francisco Bay Area

UX Designer compensation in San Francisco Bay Area at LinkedIn ranges from $200K per year for Associate User Experience Designer (UED) to $485K per year for Principal UED. The median yearly compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package totals $363K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for LinkedIn's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Associate User Experience Designer (UED)
$200K
$139K
$49.9K
$11.4K
UED
$215K
$149K
$53.4K
$12.4K
Senior UED
$260K
$168K
$74.8K
$16.7K
Staff UED
$381K
$222K
$135K
$23.7K
View 2 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At LinkedIn, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Designer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a UX Designer at LinkedIn in San Francisco Bay Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $501,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at LinkedIn for the UX Designer role in San Francisco Bay Area is $352,589.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for LinkedIn

Related Companies

  • Google
  • Facebook
  • Apple
  • Uber
  • Dropbox
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources