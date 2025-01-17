Marketing compensation in San Francisco Bay Area at LinkedIn ranges from $132K per year for L2 to $279K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package totals $186K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for LinkedIn's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$132K
$109K
$10K
$12.8K
L3
$164K
$134K
$17K
$12.5K
L4
$231K
$180K
$26.9K
$23.6K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At LinkedIn, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
