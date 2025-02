Link Labs is an IoT platform provider that offers end-to-end solutions for tagging, locating, and monitoring equipment, supplies, and assets. Their flagship platform, AirFinder, uses patented technologies to help companies locate and manage assets anywhere, indoor or outdoor. Founded in 2014 by veteran engineers from Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab, Link Labs is trusted by top global enterprises for their essential IoT solutions. They are based in Annapolis, MD.