LineLeap
Top Insights
    • About

    LineLeap (YCombinator S19) is building new ways to interact and transact with your favorite bars, clubs, and nightlife venues. Starting in 2017, LineLeap has allowed users to skip the line while providing venues with new revenue that helps grow their businesses even further. Since then, LineLeap has charted as high as #10 in the App Store and expanded to offering in-app cover payment, drink ordering, and event ticketing, along with giving venues powerful marketing and analytics tools so they can bring unforgettable experiences to their customers. LineLeap gives our 1 million+ users a delightful and unique way to interact with their go-to venues, allowing them to get to the fun, faster.

    lineleap.com
    Website
    2016
    Year Founded
    99
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

