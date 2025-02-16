Software Engineer compensation in Korea, South at LINE ranges from ₩96.66M per year for L3 to ₩114.89M per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in Korea, South package totals ₩83.57M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for LINE's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
₩ --
₩ --
₩ --
₩ --
L2
₩ --
₩ --
₩ --
₩ --
L3
₩96.66M
₩90.93M
₩399K
₩5.33M
L4
₩114.89M
₩109.13M
₩0
₩5.76M
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
