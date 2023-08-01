← Company Directory
LINE
LINE Salaries

LINE's salary ranges from $15,172 in total compensation per year for a Marketing in Taiwan at the low-end to $76,027 for a Product Manager in Thailand at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of LINE. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
L3 $69.3K
L4 $73K

Backend Software Engineer

Business Analyst
$59.6K
Copywriter
$20K
Data Scientist
$73.4K
Marketing
$15.2K
Product Designer
$42K
Product Manager
$76K
Program Manager
$35.8K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at LINE is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $76,027. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at LINE is $59,603.

Other Resources