LINE MAN Wongnai
LINE MAN Wongnai Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Thailand package at LINE MAN Wongnai totals THB 837K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for LINE MAN Wongnai's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/30/2025

Median Package
company icon
LINE MAN Wongnai
Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer
Bangkok, BM, Thailand
Total per year
THB 837K
Level
Senior qa
Base
THB 837K
Stock (/yr)
THB 0
Bonus
THB 0
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at LINE MAN Wongnai?

THB 5.31M

Internship Salaries

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at LINE MAN Wongnai in Thailand sits at a yearly total compensation of THB 1,195,149. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at LINE MAN Wongnai for the Software Engineer role in Thailand is THB 740,922.

