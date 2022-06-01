← Company Directory
Linde
Linde Salaries

Linde's salary ranges from $7,538 in total compensation per year for a Electrical Engineer in India at the low-end to $174,125 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Linde. Last updated: 3/2/2025

$160K

Mechanical Engineer
Median $96K
Software Engineer
Median $90K
Business Operations Manager
$87.7K

Business Analyst
$76.4K
Civil Engineer
$129K
Data Analyst
$46.4K
Data Scientist
$56.7K
Electrical Engineer
$7.5K
Industrial Designer
$80.6K
Marketing Operations
$71.6K
Product Manager
$174K
Solution Architect
$75.7K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Linde is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $174,125. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Linde is $78,488.

