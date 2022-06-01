← Company Directory
Linde
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Linde that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2020 sales of $27 billion (€24 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & refining, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing and primary metals. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

    http://www.linde.com
    Website
    1879
    Year Founded
    74,000
    # of Employees
    $10B+
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Linde

    Related Companies

    • Fiserv
    • Jabil
    • Halliburton
    • Willis Towers Watson
    • EQ
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources