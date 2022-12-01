← Company Directory
Lightcast
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Lightcast Salaries

Lightcast's salary ranges from $95,475 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $147,900 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Lightcast. Last updated: 1/19/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Product Manager
$148K
Software Engineer
$95.5K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Lightcast is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $147,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lightcast is $121,688.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Lightcast

Related Companies

  • Netflix
  • Lyft
  • SoFi
  • Databricks
  • Spotify
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources