Lightbits Labs
    Lightbits Labs offers a complete data platform for running mission-critical workloads on the cloud with performance, security, and reliability on par with on-premises environments. The platform is compatible with any cloud and orchestration system, delivering unmatched performance speeds for analytics, high-performance databases, and transactional workloads. Lightbits Labs helps customers store data on the cloud more simply, flexibly, and efficiently, making cloud-native applications run 6X faster and at half the cost than native cloud solutions. The company is hiring software engineers to help reimagine a faster, more secure, and reliable cloud platform.

    lightbitslabs.com
    2016
    126
    $10M-$50M
