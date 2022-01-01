← Company Directory
Lifion
Lifion Salaries

Lifion's salary ranges from $135,675 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter at the low-end to $261,300 for a Technical Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Lifion. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $182K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $255K
Product Manager
$190K
Recruiter
$136K
Technical Program Manager
$261K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Lifion is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $261,300. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lifion is $189,945.

Other Resources