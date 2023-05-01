Lifespark is a senior health company that helps seniors stay healthy at home, navigate their health options, and live fuller, more independent lives. They provide a single point of contact for each client's everyday health needs and offer expert senior medical care on their own terms. Their approach is powered by a comprehensive life record that gives them a complete picture of each client as a person. They offer private-pay, Medicare Skilled Home Health, Hospice, Primary Care, Senior Living, and Everyday Support. Their goal is to help people Age Magnificently.