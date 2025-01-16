← Company Directory
LifeQ
LifeQ Product Designer Salaries

The average Product Designer total compensation in South Africa at LifeQ ranges from ZAR 404K to ZAR 588K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for LifeQ's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

ZAR 464K - ZAR 528K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
ZAR 404KZAR 464KZAR 528KZAR 588K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at LifeQ?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at LifeQ in South Africa sits at a yearly total compensation of ZAR 588,211. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at LifeQ for the Product Designer role in South Africa is ZAR 403,772.

