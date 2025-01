LifeMine Therapeutics uses a proprietary genomic drug discovery platform to mine genetically-encoded small molecules (GEMs) from the biosphere. The company aims to bring speed, predictability, and scalability to small molecule drug discovery and has discovered hundreds of potentially high-impact drug candidates relevant to major disease areas, with a focus on precision medicines in oncology and immune modulation. Founded in 2017 by Gregory Verdine, Richard Klausner, and WeiQing Zhou.