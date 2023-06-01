← Company Directory
LIFELENZ
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about LIFELENZ that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    LIFELENZ is a growing team of mathematicians, engineers, designers, and computer scientists based in the US and Australia. They build a machine learning-based, advanced analytics workforce, and human capital management platform. Their automated platform solves challenges related to sales and labor forecasting, optimized scheduling, communications, and real-time shift running. The solution is aimed at industries with a large number of part-time workers, hourly/shift workers, and contractors. They have existing clients in Quick Service Restaurants, Casual Dining, Retail, and Manufacturing and are now also working with Hospitals & Hospitality companies. Their long-term vision is to create a more efficient market for the future workforce.

    lifelenz.com
    Website
    2017
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for LIFELENZ

    Related Companies

    • Flipkart
    • Facebook
    • Apple
    • Lyft
    • Google
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources