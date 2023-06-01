LIFELENZ is a growing team of mathematicians, engineers, designers, and computer scientists based in the US and Australia. They build a machine learning-based, advanced analytics workforce, and human capital management platform. Their automated platform solves challenges related to sales and labor forecasting, optimized scheduling, communications, and real-time shift running. The solution is aimed at industries with a large number of part-time workers, hourly/shift workers, and contractors. They have existing clients in Quick Service Restaurants, Casual Dining, Retail, and Manufacturing and are now also working with Hospitals & Hospitality companies. Their long-term vision is to create a more efficient market for the future workforce.