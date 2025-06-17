Software Engineer compensation in United States at Life360 ranges from $246K per year for Software Engineer II to $256K per year for Senior Software Engineer II. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $235K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Life360's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer II
$246K
$190K
$55.8K
$0
Senior Software Engineer
$208K
$191K
$16.9K
$0
Senior Software Engineer II
$256K
$190K
$64.5K
$1.1K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
