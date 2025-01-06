← Company Directory
Lido Learning
Lido Learning Salaries

Lido Learning's salary ranges from $16,669 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $18,919 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Lido Learning. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Sales
$16.7K
Software Engineer
$18.9K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Lido Learning is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $18,919. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lido Learning is $17,794.

