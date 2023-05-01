Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings operates a travel guidance platform connecting travelers with travel partners. It has two segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities, experiences, and restaurants. The company owns and operates a portfolio of online travel guidance brands and businesses, including Viator and TheFork, and provides advertising services. It was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.