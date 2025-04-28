← Company Directory
Liberty Global
Liberty Global Solution Architect Salaries

The median Solution Architect compensation in Netherlands package at Liberty Global totals €87.4K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Liberty Global's total compensation packages. Last updated: 4/28/2025

Median Package
company icon
Liberty Global
Solution Architect
Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Total per year
€87.4K
Level
hidden
Base
€76K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€11.4K
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years exp
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at Liberty Global?

€144K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at Liberty Global in Netherlands sits at a yearly total compensation of €113,652. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Liberty Global for the Solution Architect role in Netherlands is €89,534.

Other Resources