LI-COR Biosciences is a global leader in developing innovative, high quality instrumentation for biotechnology and environmental technology. Our mission is to impact lives through science—from helping protect the Declaration of Independence and catalog the coffee genome in South America to conducting experiments aboard the International Space Station and developing dyes used in cancer surgery clinical trials. Together as a team, we at LI-COR Biosciences are driven to improve the human condition through dynamic research tools that help scientists solve the challenges facing humanity. More information at www.licor.com.