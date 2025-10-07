Company Directory
LG Ads Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in India

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in India package at LG Ads totals ₹4.84M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for LG Ads's total compensation packages.

Median Package
company icon
LG Ads
Software Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per year
₹4.84M
Level
L3
Base
₹4.54M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹303K
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at LG Ads?

₹13.98M

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at LG Ads in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹6,536,340. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at LG Ads for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in India is ₹5,180,077.

