← Company Directory
Leyton
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Leyton Software Engineer Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Leyton's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

MAD 306K - MAD 356K
France
Common Range
Possible Range
MAD 283KMAD 306KMAD 356KMAD 396K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 1 more Software Engineer submission at Leyton to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve MAD 297K+ (sometimes MAD 2.97M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Leyton?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Leyton in Morocco sits at a yearly total compensation of MAD 396,361. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Leyton for the Software Engineer role in Morocco is MAD 283,115.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Leyton

Related Companies

  • Tesla
  • Pinterest
  • Airbnb
  • Facebook
  • SoFi
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources